Amy Macdonald and rising Glasgow star Joesef have been added to the line up for TRNSMT among a host of new acts announced by festival organisers.

Declan Welsh, The Ninth Wave, Saint PHNX and Spyres will also join the all-star event - which boasts big name headliners including Ian Brown, Lewis Capaldi and Liam Gallagher.

Rapper AJ Tracey and emo heroes Jimmy Eat World were among the big acts announced on Friday.

READ MORE: TRNSMT boss Geoff Ellis says more women need to 'pick up guitars'

The festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green in July, had previously come under fire for its lack of female representation on the bill.

Rita Ora and Little Simz were the only female artists originally included in the controversial announcement - which was further inflamed when festival boss Geoff Ellis suggested that more women needed to 'pick up guitars' for gender-balanced festivals to happen.

Macdonald said: “This will be my first TRNSMT and it’s amazing to be able to play a huge festival in the middle of my home town which has become such an important showcase for Scotland’s rich musical talent.

“I’m so excited to be back in front of the great Glasgow crowd and relish the challenge of proving just how much women can really rock on the big festival stage.”

Other female acts announced on Friday morning were Beabadoobee, Joy Crookes, The Regrettes, The Mysterines, Miraa May, Pip Bom, Orla Gartland, Ms Banks, Tamzene, Chloe Moriondo and Charlotte.

READ MORE: Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline Glasgow Green festival

Declan Welsh spoke about his excitement for his homecoming Saturday slot: “I’m buzzing for TRNSMT. I grew up five minutes away from Glasgow Green now I’m playing there. Mad. If the King Tuts show is anything to go by, the Tuts stage will be bouncing.”

Hot off the release of their debut album, Saint PHNX said they were "buzzing to be added to the bill of [their] hometown festival".

The festival takes place from July 10-12. Tickets are available here.