A yellow weather warning has been issued for large parts of Scotland over the weekend as Strom Dennis gets set to batter the country.

Forecasters say the weather front will “not be as severe” as Storm Ciara, but will still bring strong gusts and heavy rain across the country.

It becomes the second named storm to blow through Scotland in the space of a week.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain across the central belt and South of Scotland on Saturday, while a similar alert for wind covers the whole country on Sunday.

Meteorologists also warned of travel disruption and potential damage to power supplies as the storm gathers pace.

The forecast for the weekend adds: “Chilly start on Friday with a frost in the north, but quickly turning mild and unsettled with spells of wind and rain or showers, these particularly severe over the weekend.

“Over the weekend wind gusts will widely exceed 50mph, even across some inland areas, with gusts of over 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations.

“While these winds have the potential to bring impacts they are not as strong as the gusts we saw last weekend with Storm Ciara, when a gust of 97mph was recorded on the Isle of Wight.

“Heavy rain is also expected and with already saturated ground, there is a risk of further flooding over the weekend.

“Storm Dennis is expected to bring a range of impacts, including delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves.”