Jackson Carlaw is the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives after a convincing three-to-one victory over Michelle Ballantyne.

Mr Carlaw, who had been interim leader since the resignation of Ruth Davidson last August, won with 75.7 per cent of the vote.

After a frequently fractious contest, the Eastwood MSP said the Tories would now move forward as “one united party”.

He said the party’s members had backed a “decent, generous spirited aspirational Conservatism” and he wanted to reach out to new voters for the 2021 election.

He said there would be a “new, reinvigorated team” at Holyrood announced next week.

He added: “There will be no complacency, none at all. I want to see our party change further and for the better.

"New faces, new thinking, new ideas, and a renewed drive and determination.

"That will involve change - new appointments later today, and in the coming days both political and professional, and in the presentation of a new and reinvigorated team at Holyrood next week.

"I don't believe the people of Scotland want a phoney revolution or earthquake.

"What they do want is a party they can trust to stand up for them."

He also attacked the SNP, saying it was out of ideas and out of time.

Returning officer Leonard Wallace, the party’s honorary secretary, said the total number of members was 10,911. Turnout was 59.7%.

After 13 rejected ballots, the number of votes for Mr Carlaw was 4,917, the number for Ms Ballantyne 1,581.

Ms Ballantyne thanked her team, adding: "It has been a good campaign.

"I said at the beginning that we needed to have a mandated leader. We now have a party behind a mandated leader."