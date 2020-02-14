THE Government has been accused of being “in disarray” after Downing Street failed to dispel doubt about the Budget taking place on March 11 as planned.
Pressed on whether
the Government’s main fiscal event was still set
for the date set out by
the previous Chancellor, Sajid Javid, Number 10 said: “Preparations for the Budget will continue
at pace.”
Last night, Ian Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster, called for an end to the uncertainty.
“The Budget was already delayed until March and now we don’t know if it will even take place then. The recent Scottish Budget was set against the backdrop of uncertainty and risk, with the Scottish Government having to estimate the Barnett consequential we can expect for Scotland at the UK Budget in March.
“There is no time for them to dither. [Chancellor] Rishi Sunak must confirm the date of the Budget as
a matter of urgency.”
