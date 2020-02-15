REBECCA Long-Bailey has vowed to challenge the media’s “vested interests” and ridicule perceived smears against Labour if she succeeded Jeremy Corbyn as leader.

Speaking ahead of the leadership contest’s Scottish hustings in Glasgow today, the Shadow Business Secretary announced to supporters she would look to build a “counter-narrative” to what she branded “deliberate” efforts in the Press to keep Labour and its left-wing policies from power.

In a speech in Salford on Friday on plotting Labour’s path back to power, the leadership hopeful signalled the party’s, at times, fraught relationship with the traditional media would continue under her watch.

Journalists were not permitted on board Labour’s campaign bus at the General Election and Mr Corbyn has been accused of dodging questions from right-wing newspapers at press conferences.

Ms Long-Bailey said that while journalists had a “vital role” to play in society, she argued “large sections of the media represent vested interests”.

The Salford MP explained: “Much of the Press is owned by billionaires, so it’s no surprise they support the Tories and monster Labour…

“We won’t just rebut factual errors in stories but provide a counter-narrative about deliberate media efforts to hold back aspirational socialism,” she declared.

Her ideas for establishing rival messaging include setting up a “dedicated creative digital communications unit” in the party.

Ms Long-Bailey - dubbed by her critics the “continuity candidate” for her closeness to Mr Corbyn - also urged the party not to row back from the “popular” manifesto policies, despite theirbeing rejected by the electorate at the December election.

She said: “Retreating from popular policies that provide answers to the crises facing our country is no route to victory.”

Despite her comments, Ms Long-Bailey has previously confirmed she would ditch elements of the defeated manifesto.

Along with the other three candidates in the contest, she admitted on BBC Newsnight that she would not pursue blocking a rise in the retirement age or introducing a four-day working week.

However, she is supporting the re-nationalisation of industries such as rail, water and energy, while also scrapping university tuition fees.

Meanwhile, ahead of nominations closing the Jewish Labour Movement endorsed Lisa Nandy for the top job and Ian Murray, the party’s only Scottish MP, for the deputy’s role.

The Edinburgh MP said he was honoured to receive JLM’s endorsement. “As Deputy Leader I will take personal responsibility for rooting out anti-Semitism in our party. If it’s not done under my watch, then I’ll resign as Deputy Leader because I won’t tolerate anti-Semitism within the Labour Party.”