Police have launched an investigation following reports that Rangers media boss Jim Traynor was attacked in Cumbernauld.
According to reports in The Scottish Sun, a police probe has been launched after the 66-year-old PR chief was attacked.
Officers were called to reports of an assault on a 66-year-old man in Cumbernauld at around 3.15pm on Wednesday.
A police statement read: "Officers in Cumbernauld received reports around 3:15pm on Wednesday 12 February of a 66-year-old man being assaulted near Stirling Road. Enquiries are ongoing.
A source told The Sun: "He was set upon by two thugs shouting sectarian abuse. It was an outrageous attack.
"The guy was minding his own business and they just appeared and targeted him on the street.
"It’s disgraceful that this could happen."
An inquiry is ongoing.
