Rangers v Livingston has been postponed due to the weather conditions, with Motherwell v St Mirren also called off as Storm Dennis hits Scotland.
With winds of up to 70mph and up to a month’s rainfall forecast for Saturday more games were expected to follow.
Prior to the match Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was spotted testing out the Ibrox pitch. Rangers have said a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
The club wrote on social media: "Following a pitch inspection at 12:30pm the match referee took the decision that the match could not go ahead.
"The club will let supporters know as soon as possible details of a new date and kick off time."
A number of fixtures in Scotland have been affected with the arrival of Storm Dennis, with Ayr v Morton called off at Somerset Park.
Motherwell v St Mirren has also been postponed as a result of the weather.
Brechin v Annan has also been postponed as a result of the weather.
A weather warning has been in place since 7am on Saturday and are expected to last until 8pm as rain and strong winds hit Glasgow.
