Rangers are set to play Livingston in their rearranged match tomorrow at Ibrox.

It comes after the match was called off today due to a waterlogged pitch.

With Rangers still to play a game in hand due to their Betfred Cup semi final. and the club still competing in the Europea League and Scottish Cup, the unusual move has been taken to try and prevent fixture congestion.

In a statement, the club said: “Rangers can announce that the match against Livingston FC, which was postponed earlier this afternoon, will take place tomorrow (Sunday, February 16) with a 3pm kick off.

“Access cards and tickets, including match and hospitality tickets, issued for today’s game will be valid for the rescheduled match.

“The club apologises for any inconvenience caused to supporters.”