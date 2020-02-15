TV presenter Caroline Flack has died aged 40.

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her east London flat on Saturday.

Rumours that the former Love Island host had passed away surfaced on social media on Saturday afternoon, with The Sun reporting she was found dead in her flat.

A family statement said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Flack was due in court next month on charges of assaulting her boyfriend.

The TV star had also fronted The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp.

I can’t quite believe what has happened. Caroline you didn’t deserve this. Such sad and tragic news. Love to all her family. The media and social media have SO much to answer for. RIP Lovely Flack. — edith bowman (@edibow) February 15, 2020

Former Love Island contestant Anton Danyluk paid tribute to Caroline Flack on social media writing: "I am in absolute shock to hear the news of Caroline’s passing. She was honestly the loveliest, kindest and most professional person I have ever met. You will be sorely missed. It was an absolute pleasure to have known you. Sending my love and Condolences to the flack family. RIP"

Caroline Flack …. Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #RipHas to be repercussions for Love Island now surely ? — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 15, 2020

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield paid tribute to Flack with a post on his Instagram stories. He added text above a message that Flack had posted on social media, which read: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind”. Schofield wrote: “You poor darling girl my heart is breaking #BeKind”.

Former Love Island contestant Amber Davies, who won the ITV2 series in 2017, tweeted: “My heart is actually broken.”

Former Love Island contestant Wes Nelson wrote a long message on Instagram next to a picture of himself with Flack.

He wrote: “I can’t believe what I’m reading! Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken! One of the warmest funniest people I’ve ever met, I have nothing but great memories! It was just weeks since we were chatting away!”.

TV presenters Davina McCall, Phillip Schofield and Claudia Winkleman were among those reacting to the news of Flack’s death.

The Masked Singer star McCall tweeted: “I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1.

Strictly Come Dancing host Winkleman tweeted: “Such heartbreaking news. Sending so much love to Caroline’s family and friends. XXX.”

“I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right .”