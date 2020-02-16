For the past week The Herald been inundated with entries to find the face of The Dog Lover Show 2020 ... and today we’re delighted to announce the winner.

Thousands of people cast their vote – and our of the 14 finalists, Paddy the Rottweiler came out tops.

Paddy will now take centre stage in the run-up to show, which returns to the SEC in Glasgow on September

5 and 6.

Now in its third year, The Dog Lover Show is packed with hundreds of stalls catering for all canine needs. There will also be lots of dogs on show, with rare breeds and famous dogs making an appearance.

The event is partnered by The Herald and our sister paper the Glasgow Times.

However, the show is about more than just dogs.

There will be fun for all the family, including a vet club to give youngsters an insight into the profession, as well as dog face painting for children. Kids go free when accompanied by an adult.

Show organisers said: “The event is a family day out filled with fun and education for all ages.”

Advance tickets, costing £12, are available at www.thedoglovershow.co.uk