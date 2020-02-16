Tributes have been paid to Caroline Flack, the star who fronted one of the biggest TV hits of recent years, after she was found dead at her London flat at the age of 40.

Her family said in a statement: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

The shock news prompted a flood of tributes from celebrities but also questions about the pressures faced by TV celebrities and about the decision to press ahead with her prosecution for an alleged assault on her boyfriend.

Flack, 40, stepped down from presenting the current Love Island show after she was alleged to have assaulted Lewis Burton 27, at her then flat in Islington, north London, in December.

She entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court and she was released on bail, with conditions that stopped her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial in March.

In a statement released on Saturday night her management company criticised the Crown Prosecution Service for pressing ahead with what it called her “show trial” even after her boyfriend said he did not support it.

Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management, said: “In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported.

“The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.

“The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline.”

The tragedy will also put the spotlight back on the pressures which come with TV celebrity.

Flack is the fourth person linked to ITV2 dating programme Love Island to have killed themselves.

Sophie Gradon, who appeared as a contestant in the show in 2016, was found dead at her home in 2018 at the age of 32. Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, who had found her body, killed himself three weeks later. He was 25.

Mike Thalassitis, who appeared in the 2017 series, was 26 when he was found dead in a park in March last year.

Following the news of Flack’s death, an ITV spokeswoman said: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

“Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

A highlights episode of Love Island, called Unseen Bits, that was due to air on Saturday evening on ITV2 was pulled from the schedule.

Channel 4 has also said it will no longer air The Surjury, a new cosmetic surgery-based TV series with Flack as its host.

Lewis Burton at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in December (Joe Giddens/PA)

Burton, a former professional tennis player, had shared a post declaring his love for Flack on his Instagram Stories on Valentine’s Day.

Along with a picture of the two of them together, he wrote: “Happy valentines, love you.”

Flack had also taken to social media shortly before her death, sharing a collage of pictures of herself with her pet dog on Instagram on Thursday.

Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack on Love Island for the latest series, tweeted “I’m trying to find the words but I can’t”, followed by a broken heart emoji.

I’m trying to find the words but I can’t 💔 pic.twitter.com/FY3ppLzqsA — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 15, 2020

Dermot O’Leary, who previously worked alongside Flack on The X Factor, posted a picture of the pair of them together on Instagram.

He said: “Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. X Candles lit.”

TV presenter Davina McCall also tweeted in reaction to the news of Flack’s death.

“I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right.”

I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1 . I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right . — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) February 15, 2020

Kady McDermott, who featured in the show's second series, said: "Devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack.

"Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that's how I will always remember her.

"Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline's friends and family."

Former Love Island contestant Amber Davies, who won the ITV2 series in 2017, tweeted: “My heart is actually broken" while Wes Nelson wrote a long message on Instagram next to a picture of himself with Flack.

Series three star Chris Hughes described Flack as an “amazing person” and criticised the press for their treatment of her.

“Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking (sic) from this cruel world,” he tweeted.

“When will people and press release (sic) celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight”.

Maura Higgins, who appeared in the 2019 series, posted: “Heartbreaking news,” adding a note reading: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

Flack’s TV presenting roles have included Gladiators, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!, The X Factor and The Xtra Factor.

She won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 while paired with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

The following year she joined the revival of dating reality show Love Island on ITV2.

She hosted the first five series of the popular programme – one of the most-watched reality shows in the UK in recent years and won a TV Bafta in 2018 – as well as its spin-off programme Aftersun.