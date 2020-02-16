A Cabinet minister has played down reports that Downing Street wants to axe the TV licence fee and fund the BBC through viewer subscriptions.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that while there was a consultation underway into decriminalising non-payment of the licence fee, there were no “preordained” decisions on future funding models.

The Sunday Times quoted senior sources as saying they were “not bluffing” over the licence fee and that Boris Johnson was “really strident” on the need for serious reform.

However, Mr Shapps told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “I would be pretty cautious of some unattributed comments.

“There is a consultation out there. It is just a consultation at this stage. There are no further decisions made at all.

“The BBC is a much loved national treasure. We all want it to be a huge success. But everybody, including the BBC themselves, recognises that in a changing world the BBC itself will have to change.

“But it is simply not the case that there is some preordained decision about the future funding of the BBC out there. The charter runs to 2027 so there is long way to go on all these decisions.”

The Government is already consulting on proposals to decriminalise non-payment of the licence fee, and ministers have suggested it could be abolished altogether when the BBC's charter comes up for renewal in 2027.