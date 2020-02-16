Ice-busting equipment is to be fitted to the Queensferry Crossing in time for next winter according to Transport Scotland.

The Scotsman reports that such equipment will be fitted following the installation of ice sensors to inform transport chiefs of potential build-ups of ice.

A spokesman told the paper that measures to tackle the build-up of ice should be in place by next year. It comes after the crossing was closed for two days last week following damage to vehicles by falling ice.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “A de-brief of the circumstances around the closure will be undertaken. This will include a full review of operational procedures, using the additional knowledge obtained from recent events, and a further detailed investigation of prevention or mitigation measures trialled or implemented around the world, including research.

“Recommendations may include conducting research and development prior to any measures being proposed for implementation.”

Professor Christos Georgakis, of Aarhus University in Denmark, and co-author of Cable Supported Bridges: Concept and Design, told The Scotsman: “The timeframe seems feasible. The approach should be two-fold – risk assessment through monitoring/prediction and risk reduction through an ice/snow retention system.

“Both can be achieved with relative ease.”

Neil Greig, of the IAM RoadSmart motoring group, added: “We welcome these developments but would ask why it has taken so long when the problem had been highlighted last winter.

“Without this delay, research from around the world could have been accessed already without having to wait for the most recent incidents.

“Any solutions that keep the bridge open will be welcomed by drivers but safety must be paramount. This means early warning systems must be put in place to prevent potentially very serious crashes.”