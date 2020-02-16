Police are appealing for witnesses after Rangers media boss, Jim Traynor was assaulted in Cumbernauld.

The incident happened on Stirling Road, near to a wooded area, around 1.15pm on Wednesday of this week.

According to reports, the 66-year-old was approached by two men who shouted abuse before throwing a stone at the victim who suffered a minor injury to his face.

READ MORE: Police probe attack on Rangers media boss Jim Traynor

Sergeant Christopher O'Neill, of Cumbernauld Police Station, said: "We have carried out initial enquiries and are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed this to contact us.

"If anyone near the golf club saw anyone fitting this description, please contact us".

Anyone with relevant information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2233 of 12 February or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.