KEIR Starmer has won the support of Lesley Laird, the former Corbynite Shadow Scottish Secretary, in his bid for the Labour leadership.
Ms Laird, who lost her Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath seat at the December election, praised Sir Keir’s “Socialist credentials” in announcing her endorsement.
“I’ve known Keir through our Shadow Cabinet roles, where he’s shown leadership - leadership at the despatch box and leadership in terms of the PLP - taking on difficult times and difficult territory for our Party through the Brexit process,” said the former Secretary of State.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir signalled he would take action to “diversify” the press if he won the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. He is now the clear frontrunner.
Following the tragic death of TV presenter Caroline Flack, the Shadow Brexit Secretary said the wider media had been responsible for “amplifying” the messages coming from social media.
Speaking at the latest leadership hustings in London, he condemned the constant “vilification” of Labour politicians in the press and declared: “We have got to do something to diversify our press, to have a better media.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.