A Conservative MP has warned his own party against “picking a potentially unpopular fight” with the BBC.
Huw Merriman warned the corporation “should not be a target” after reports suggested the Conservative party were considering widespread changes including scrapping the licence fee.
READ MORE: Minister plays down scrapping of BBC licence fee
In a column in Monday’s Daily Telegraph, he wrote the Conservatives did not mention tinkering with the BBC in their election manifesto.
Mr Merriman, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the BBC, wrote “it feels as if senior government aides are now ramping up an unedifying vendetta against this much-admired corporation.
“This culminated in a bizarre promise this weekend to ‘whack’ the BBC with a suggestion it should ‘be slimmed down and put on subscription’.”
Downing Street is reportedly considering replacing the TV licence fee with a subscription model, forcing the sale of most BBC radio stations, cutting the number of television stations and reducing the amount of online content.
Mr Merriman said the BBC has an “80% approval rating from the same public which elected this government”.
READ MORE: Over 11,000 sign petition calling for BBC to reinstate Michael Stewart
He added that given some people had voted Conservative for the first time, “it begs the question as to why we are picking such a potentially unpopular fight”.
He wrote: “The BBC should not be a target.
“It not only brings us together at home but helps maintain our influence on the world stage.
“If the BBC ends up in decline, if a much-loved and revered institution is devalued and if the costs go up, it will be this Government which will stand accused by the very people who we will be relying on to support us at the next election.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment