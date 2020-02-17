A man has died after falling in Glen Nevis.

The 42-year-old man plunged from the path for the mountain Stob Ban on the south side of the glen on Sunday.

Police were told about the incident at 1pm and a search was launched.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was recovered by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

We can confirm that a man, 42 has died after suffering a fall from the path for Stob Ban from Glen Nevis in Lochaber. The incident was reported to police shortly after 1pm on Sun 16 Feb. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. — Northern Police (@northernPolice) February 17, 2020

Inspector Isla Campbell, of Fort William police station, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“I would also take the opportunity to thank our partner agencies for their assistance.”

Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.