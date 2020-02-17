Corporate sponsors are being sought for a revamp of Edinburgh’s West Princes Street Gardens, sparking criticism of 'privatisation of public space'.

The iconic gardens are set for a revamp, with a £25 million appeal being launched by the City of Edinburgh Council and the Ross Development Trust, under a public-private partnership, The Quaich Project.

Leaked sponsorship brochures suggested corporate backers will be able to link their brands to everything from new pathways and seating in the gardens to a 5,000-capacity amphitheatre to replace the Ross Bandstand.

The Quaich Project has pledged big-money backers will be given access to an “international high-net-worth networks” of other supporters, including at VIP-only concerts.

Actor Alan Cumming and singer KT Tunstall launched the campaign in New York last year.

The leaked material stated: “With unparalleled marketing potential in both location and profile, The Quaich Project offers a unique opportunity to sponsor a portfolio of brand new, world-class facilities.

“From new pathways and seating areas to adventure play parks and a 5,000-capacity concert venue, there are various elements available to showcase your brand and increase experiential marketing activity.

“Our sponsorship packages are tailored with your marketing, budget and business goals in mind.”

But critics described the proposals as ‘devastating,’ saying they “painted a picture of further privatisation of public space”.

Mike Small, spokesman for campaign group Citizen, added: “This is common good land being turned into a debenture scheme by a private company the public has no control over.

“This is the shift of a public good into a private asset and will further accelerate the process by which the ordinary citizen will be excluded from their own city.

“This sell-off and sell-out should be stopped immediately.”

Terry Levinthal, director of the Cockburn Association ­heritage watchdog, said: “It comes as no surprise that these prospectuses are available and that a range of ‘products’ are being offered for sale.

“The gardens are a common goods asset, held for the benefit of the citizens of the city.

"They are not a corporate asset for sale, and whilst ­philanthropic giving is to be welcomed and indeed supported, we need to be extremely cautious about any conditions of gift attached to such giving.

“No agreement with any individual donor must be allowed to erode the common good ­value of the gardens nor bind the city in such a way as to restrict civic aspirations for the gardens in the future.”

Conservative councillor Phil Doggart said: “The residents of the city have expressed concerns about how public spaces are managed and for whose benefit.

“The SNP-Labour administration must at least act as if it is in control of the management of the gardens, even if the citizens of Edinburgh know that it is rarely in control of anything.”

No-one from the Quaich Project was available to comment.

A spokesman for the City of Edinburgh Council said: “The work of the trust to raise funds for the project is due to be reported to us later this year.

“We look forward to receiving this update.”