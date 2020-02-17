Media regulator Ofcom has imposed a fine of £75,000 on Talksport Ltd in relation to Talk Radio for “failing to comply with our broadcasting rules”.

Ofcom has said it will also require the service to broadcast a summary of their findings.

“Under Ofcom rules, all broadcasters must remain duly impartial when covering matters of major political controversy,” Ofcom said.

They added: “Talk Radio failed to do so in three episodes of the George Galloway programme during discussions about the poisoning of Yulia and Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, and allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party”. 