Media regulator Ofcom has imposed a fine of £75,000 on Talksport Ltd in relation to Talk Radio for “failing to comply with our broadcasting rules”.
Ofcom has said it will also require the service to broadcast a summary of their findings.
“Under Ofcom rules, all broadcasters must remain duly impartial when covering matters of major political controversy,” Ofcom said.
They added: “Talk Radio failed to do so in three episodes of the George Galloway programme during discussions about the poisoning of Yulia and Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, and allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party”.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.