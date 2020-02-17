DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall has died at the age of 56 after a pulmonary embolism.
A statement from his publicists on Twitter said: “We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London.
“The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.
“His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts. Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements will be made in due course.”
Paying tribute on social media, Lauren Laverne wrote: Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Weatherall. A wonderful person who contributed so much to music and British culture. The world is a poorer place today."
