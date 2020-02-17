Drawings by the late Scott Hutchison are to be auctioned off in a bid to raise money for the Australian bushfire relief fund.

The Frightened Rabbit singer, who died after taking his own life in 2018, created the illustrations while visiting 'down under' six years ago - with the band now hoping they can be put to good use during the "heartbreaking" fires.

A silent auction is being held in Glasgow on Thursday evening – with proceeds from the five drawings going towards the Australian Red Cross.

The band posted on social media: “For our most fun festival run ever in 2014 as part of a ridiculously good lineup at Laneway Festival, Scott drew some pictures for the Australian shows.

“We have donated them to Creative Climate for an auction to raise money for Australian Red Cross to help the fight against and recovery from the recent fires.

A very special contribution to the silent auction, work by Scott Hutchison. Late musician and artist from Scottish band Frightened Rabbit @frabbits Scott was unbelievably talented in many ways. We can take some comfort in the fact his art and music will carry on and continue to inspire. We feel very privileged to be able to share these illustrations to raise money for a great cause that he would want to support, having spent time touring in Australia. Work: A series of illustrations, drawn in Australia on tour 2014. Sizes 6' x 4 " 1. Fat. Shit Hair. No Hits 2. Backstage Sports 3. Why God, Why? 4. The Doctor Available to bid individually or a set

“Australia is a country where we always felt so welcome and it is heartbreaking seeing what’s happening to such a beautiful place.”

The four illustrations being auctioned off are ‘Fat.S**t. No hits,’ ‘Backstage Sports’, ‘Why God, Why?’ and ‘The Doctor’.

Creative Climate, which is a new collective raising money to support those affected by the global climate crisis, added: “Late musician and artist from Scottish band Frightened Rabbit, Scott was unbelievably talented in many ways.

“We can take some comfort in the fact his art and music will carry on and continue to inspire.

“We feel very privileged to be able to share these illustrations to raise money for a great cause that he would want to support, having spent time touring in Australia.”

The auction will take place at Kiosk on 25 Prince Edward Street, Glasgow, from 6.30-10pm on Thursday.