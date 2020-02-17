The body in charge of attracting backers for the revamp of Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens has hit out at concerns it is seeking to “privatise” public space.

The Quaich Project said all “corporate sponsorship” pledged to the £25 million need for the redevelopment of the Western gardens - which includes the historic Ross Bandstand - would be vetted by City of Edinburgh Council and tax authorities following claims corporations would be able to have their name plastered on seating areas and walkways throughout the gardens.

In a blog post published on The Project’s website, director of development Jules Haston said the body was “surprised and disappointed” by allegations published in the Edinburgh Evening News and The Scotsman that the Gardens were being used as a “debenture scheme” for large companies.

The organisation - which is a public private partnership between the Ross Development Trust and the local authority - said it had raised just £17,064 from corporate sponsors compared to more than £5.6m from individuals.

Haston wrote: “Support from corporate partners is divided into corporate social responsibility i.e. donations through corporate membership – and corporate sponsorship. With the latter the supporting businesses may require some brand profile or other recognition. However, all corporate sponsorship located in the gardens will be subject to approval from the City of Edinburgh Council.

“The money that is donated is always done so under strict rules. For instance, all philanthropic support is subject to HMRC regulations about what the donor can expect to receive in return. That’s why you often get the names of individuals associated with public buildings rather than companies. You can see examples of this at places like the V&A in Dundee and at Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow.”

Sponsorship brochures produced at the launch of a fundraising campaign last year suggested brands would be able to link their names to dozens of areas in the redevelopment, including new pathways, seating and the 5,000-capacity amphitheatre to replace the Ross Bandstand”.

Actor Alan Cumming and singer KT Tunstall launched the campaign in New York last year, but it was claimed brochures advertising ways for corporations could get involved in the project were kept back from the public.

Haston said the brochures would now be published online “in the spirit of openness,” but denied a “lack of transparency” around their initial release.

She added; “Our sole intent and purpose is to support the charitable work of the Ross Development Trust, a registered charity whose mission is to improve West Princes Street Gardens.

“Up until this point our fundraising has been very targeted and we have been holding meetings with many individuals and organisations about potential support where our information brochures have been shared.

“Fundraising on this scale needs to engage the community on all levels. The Quaich Project is a public-private partnership and the Ross Development Trust has always been clear that funds will need to come from a wide array of supporters.

“The ‘stewardship’ programme that we’re putting in place to recognise supporter contributions is typical of any other capital campaign and our approach has the full backing of the City of Edinburgh Council.”