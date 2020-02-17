AN SNP politician has quarantined himself after attending a conference hit by a coronavirus scare.

John McNally, the MP for Falkirk, went to an event at the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Conference Centre in London last week.

He is now in self-isolation after a fellow MP, Labour’s Alex Sobel, told him another conference attendee had since been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Mr McNally told The National newspaper: “I was on my way to St Andrews University to do a question and answer session and news was starting to filter through.

“I hadn’t been feeling very well and when I phoned my office they said Sky News had phoned and then Alex Sobel phoned me to ask me if I was aware what had happened.”

He added: “I’d been unwell over Christmas so could be more vulnerable to picking something up.

“NHS24 were very good.

“When I phoned them they took all the details and within a couple of hours the microbiologist phoned me back and just told me to stay in the house.”

Mr McNally raised concerns he had not been contacted by the conference organisers about the development.

But Transport Times, which organised the event, said it had sent an email on Thursday warning attendees that one person present had since been diagnosed with coronavirus.