HARRY Gregg, one of nine Manchester United players to survive the Munich air disaster in 1958 has died at the age of 87.

The former United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper, who was a hero of the crash for his role in pulling survivors from the wreckage, including Bobby Charlton.

His death announced by the Harry Gregg Foundation on Monday morning leaves Mr Charlton has the only living survivor of the tragedy, in which 23 people were killed.

He twice returned to the burning fuselage to drag team-mates and strangers to safety.

He rescued also rescued United team-mate Dennis Viollet from the BEA Flight 609, as well as a 20-month-old baby and her badly injured, pregnant mother.

Former United and Scotland manager Sir Alex Ferguson was among those who led the tributes, saying he was "deeply saddened" by Mr Gregg's death.

"Harry was a man of great character and a true legend at our club," said Sir Alex.

"I remember that he was always very excited and proud to host our youth team at his boarding house for the Milk Cup [Northern Ireland youth football tournament] every summer so he could recount the tales of his playing days.

"I loved his company and the many pieces of advice he gave me.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Carolyn and his family at this very sad time."

Mr Charlton said he was "proud" to call Mr Gregg a team-mate and said he and his wife were "deeply saddened" by the news of his passing "For all the matter of fact things Harry said about that night in Munich for me he will always be remembered as a heroic figure," said Mr Charlton, who remains a member of the club's board of directors. He added that it was "incredible" that Mr Gregg had gone on to play in a match against Sheffield Wednesday just 13 days after that tragic night.

"A shining light both on and off the pitch. For so many reasons, he deserves to be remembered as one of the greatest names in Manchester United's history," said Mr Charlton.

"Harry will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with [his wife] Carolyn and his family at this very sad time."

Mr Gregg became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when United, and Sir Matt Busby, shelled out £23,000 in 1957, and he was voted the best at the World Cup a year later.

He spent nine years with the Red Devils and, although he never won a medal with the club, an unforgettable career was forged.

In all he played 247 times for United and 25 times for Northern Ireland..

Mr Gregg's foundation said: “Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family.

“The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks. To everyone who has called, visited or sent well wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family."

Former Irish League player and BBC Radio Ulster football pundit Liam Beckett, who was with the Mr Gregg when he passed away at Coleraine's Causeway Hospital on Sunday night, described Gregg as a "man of integrity".

Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, said: “Harry embodied all the best values of Manchester United. He was one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation, known for his commitment and bravery.

“These qualities were evident in his heroic actions during the Munich Air Disaster, when he helped pull fellow passengers from the wreckage. Less than two weeks later, he was back in goal for the first team, providing strength and inspiration during the most difficult period in the club’s history.

“Following retirement, his charitable work through the Harry Gregg Foundation was further testament to his outstanding character. On behalf of everyone at Manchester United, we send our deepest condolences to Harry’s family and friends for the loss a true legend.”