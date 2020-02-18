THE Prime Minister’s newest adviser once claimed it was a woman’s Christian “duty” to have sex with her husband, according to reports.

Andrew Sabisky - who resigned last night following days of rows - made the comments on Reddit, where he seemingly acted as an agony uncle to posters on the site’s popular sex forum, doling out advice on rape fantasies, incest, Christianity, and other subjects.

According to reports in our sister paper The National, in one post, from seven years ago, a man explained that his Mormon wife was reluctant to have sex with him and asked for advice.

Under the username thedovelamenting, Sabisky responded by urging him to try to “rewire” her brain “to the point where she no longer, consciously or subconsciously sees a conflict between a good Christian woman and serving you up 39 flavours of slut on command”.

He added: “It ought to be obvious that her wifely duty ought to consist not just of letting you masturbate into her vagina but actively playing her part in building a fantastic sex life with you.

"Yes, that might require pushing through some initial mental discomfort but it is simply selfish and unchristian of her not to make the effort.”

Sabisky then urged the man to “take the lead a little bit more”.

He said: “Theologically speaking she is your wife and should submit to you as unto the Lord, so if you want doggy then it is your place to command her to get on her hands and knees and her place to obey.”

He added: “If you want a blow job you should get one because she is your wife and lover … She’s just being selfish really (which isn’t very Christian).”

In another post, he recommended that a 26-year-old man looking to lose his virginity pay “lots of money for a really good hooker”.

When a woman posted about finding “disturbing porn” on her boyfriend’s computer, including erotic fiction about incest, paedophilia and rape, Sabisky told her he didn't “see all that much to worry about here”.

He added: “Fantasies are strange things. Unpredictable, of uncertain origin, hard to figure how they’ll relate to real life. I have a thing for incest erotica myself despite never having had those fantasies relating to my actual family. So long as he’s not actually breaking any laws and is restricting his viewing habits to girls 18 and up I wouldn’t be too squicked.”

He then suggested the woman was at fault for not offering her partner the right “kind of sex”, though he admits he “could be way off there.”

The Reddit posts were deleted soon after The National approached Sabisky for a comment.

Yesterday Downing Street was criticised for refusing to distance themselves from the adviser’s past remarks on eugenics and race.

Sabisky had reportedly suggested black people have lower IQs than white people and claimed compulsory contraception could prevent “creating a permanent underclass”.

The 27-year-old was appointed to the unspecified "contractor" role at the heart of government after responding to an advert placed by Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings calling for “misfits and weirdos” to come and work at Number 10.

Late on a Monday, Sabisky tweeted that he had quit – though The Sun's political editor, Tom Newton Dunn disputed this account and said he understood the aide had in fact been fired.

Sabisky tweeted: “The media hysteria about my old stuff online is mad but I wanted to help HMG not be a distraction. Accordingly I’ve decided to resign as a contractor. I hope no.10 hires more ppl w/ good geopolitical forecasting track records & that media learn to stop selective quoting

“I know this will disappoint a lot of ppl but I signed up to do real work, not be in the middle of a giant character assassination: if I can’t do the work properly there’s no point, & I have a lot of other things to do w/ my life”.

This article was originally published in pro-independence our sister paper, The National