The bizarre moment a woman wearing a 'dog gimp suit' being "walked" around Glasgow on a leash has been caught on camera.

Shocked local Iain Mcgeough, 34, shared pictures of the moment online - which shows a woman completedly covered by a dog mask, which is being pulled along by a leash.

Iain has since gone viral after sharing the images on Facebook at around 11.30am this morning.

Only in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/p4770vlmdH — Jamie Towers (@JamieTowers8) February 17, 202

And now the pair have been spotted again - this time on video.

Twitter user Jamie Towers shared a clip of the woman being lead along a city pavement with the caption "Only in Glasgow".

His clip has been viewed more than 6000 times in just a few hours.

Earlier, Iain said: "Just witnessed a guy gettin pulled wae the cops for walking his burd on a leash with a dog gimp mask and everything on haha.

"Just another normal Monday morning in Glesga eh haha".

The pair being stopped on Cathcart Road

He added: "It was between 11 and 11:30, Cathcart road right outside the first bus depot.

"I didn't see if they got arrested no, just speaking to them and the cop had his book out, wish I knew how the conversation went down lol".

Within just a couple of hours, more than 1000 people had liked his post.

A further 2300 people had commented on it, while 2800 people shared it to their friends.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.