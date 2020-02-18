Staff at over a dozen Scottish universities are to walk out in the largest single higher education strike action ever over pay, conditions and rising pension costs.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) say they are “frustrated” with having to stand on picket lines for the second time in four months after eight days of action in November over the same issues.

Lecturing staff will begin striking on Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21, with different days of action planned over the next four weeks.

The Universities of Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and St Andrews are among those taking part, as are the capital’s Heriot Watt and Queen Margaret.

Glasgow Caledonian, The Glasgow School of Art, the Scottish Association of Marine Science, the Open University in Scotland and the University of Strathclyde will also participate in the action.

Most universities have their own timetable for strike action, with some only striking on pensions and pay cases.

The Universities of Dundee and Stirling make up the 13 institutions taking part.

UCU Scotland official Mary Senior said: ‘It is incredibly frustrating that UCU members are being forced to walk out again to secure fair pay, conditions and pensions. This unprecedented level of action shows just how angry staff are at their universities’ refusal to negotiate properly with us.”

“If universities want to avoid continued disruption then they need to get their representatives back to the negotiating table with serious options to resolve these disputes.”

Full list of strike dates:

University of Edinburgh - February: 24, 25, 26 and 27; March: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13.

University of Dundee - February: 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27; March: 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11

OU in Scotland - February: 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 ,29; March: 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10

University of Stirling - February: 24, 25, 26; March: 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17

Scottish Association for Marine Science - March: 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 25, 26, 27

All other institutions: February: 20, 21, 24, 25, 26; March: 2, 3,4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13