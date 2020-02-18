The head of BBC Scotland has announced plans to stand down from her post.

Donalda Mackinnon became the broadcaster’s first female leader in Scotland when she was appointed to the job four years ago.

Responsible for editorial content for online, radio and television, she oversaw the creation of the new BBC Scotland TV channel and news programme The Nine.

READ MORE: Tory MP says Government should not attack BBC

She has announced she will retire from the role in autumn, saying she planned this step when taking the job as she turns 60 this year.

Speaking to staff at BBC Scotland’s headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow, she said: “Reflecting back on all that we have achieved, and with complete certainty that we are in strong shape for the future, I’ve decided that this is the right time for me to stand down and allow a new leader to take you all to the next stage.”

She added: “It will be a milestone year for me and I’m keen, for family and personal reasons, to get some time back.”

Ms McKinnon, a former teacher, has been with the broadcaster for 33 years and is a former head of children’s and Gaelic services.

BBC director general Lord Hall, who has announced he will step down from his role, said: “Donalda has been a hugely valued colleague and friend.

“She has achieved an enormous amount in her time at the BBC and been a passionate advocate both for the BBC in Scotland and for Scotland’s interests inside the organisation.

READ MORE: New BBC chief could be based in Glasgow but no experience making TV or Radio is necessary

“And beyond that, as a passionate advocate of diversity and inclusion, Donalda has used her warmth and openness to bring about changes to the whole organisation, designed to make the BBC a great place in which to work for women and all.

“We’ll miss her – but we wish her a very happy retirement.”

The corporation said the search for a successor will begin immediately.