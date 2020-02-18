A police investigation is underway after a man was found unconscious in a North Lanarkshire street.

The man was taken to hospital following an incident at around 4.20pm in Gartsherrie Road next to Coatbridge Sunnyside railway station.

The station and its car park were closed as a result with ScotRail passengers advised to use stops at Blairhill or Coatdyke instead.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the force's investigation was ongoing.