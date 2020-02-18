A police investigation is underway after a man was found unconscious in a North Lanarkshire street.
The man was taken to hospital following an incident at around 4.20pm in Gartsherrie Road next to Coatbridge Sunnyside railway station.
The station and its car park were closed as a result with ScotRail passengers advised to use stops at Blairhill or Coatdyke instead.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the force's investigation was ongoing.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.