Scotland is bracing itself for further flooding amid claims residents in the Borders are already “cut off” following Storm Dennis.

A total of 22 flood alerts and warnings remained in place across the country on Tuesday night, with Tayside the worst affected area.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency said further showers on already saturated ground would keep river and loch levels high, bringing the continued risk of flooding.

While no weather warnings were in place for Scotland, Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said he would not be surprised if this changed as the week goes on as he warned of more heavy downpours and unsettled weather to come, particularly on Friday.

Over the weekend, parts of the Borders experienced flooding as Storm Dennis hit the UK, with close to 300 households in the area being advised to evacuate and several roads shut off.

At Holyrood yesterday, local MSP Rachael Hamilton praised ministers’ response to the situation so far, but asked the Government what more could be done to help those affected.

The First Minister paid a visit to Newcastleton – the worst-hit area – on Monday and Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon did the same yesterday.

Ms Hamilton said: “Storm Dennis caused unprecedented damage across the Borders.

Many people have had to be rehoused, including elderly and vulnerable people, and the local roads are almost impassable.

“Essentially, this already remote village is cut off in most directions.

“I want to thank, as well as the minister, the resilience team who have worked tirelessly to ensure residents in Newcastleton have been rehomed or looked after.

“However, you know minister that more resources are needed and following the visit this morning can I ask the minister what immediate support will be given to the residents of Newcastleton by the Scottish Government to assist them in clearing flooded roads and drain water?”

In response, Ms Gougeon said there had been immediate action to ensure temporary accommodation for those who needed it, with Ms Hamilton saying around 70 homes in Newcastleton were flooded – and the number expected to increase.

Ms Gougeon added: “That was really what I got from the meeting with residents today – that sense of isolation.

“As a result of that meeting I’ve undertaken some actions immediately because, as Rachael Hamilton talked about, housing is a major issue.

“I know that’s being looked into but it’s also something that I’m raising with the housing minister so we can see how we can ensure everyone gets the accommodation they need.”

Ms Gougeon said she would be happy to pay another visit to the village to see how the clean-up was progressing and what support could be offered.

Marc Becker, duty flood manager of Sepa, said: “Showers forecast for Wednesday will be falling on already saturated ground so could keep river levels high. We also expect to see some snowmelt. This means there is still a risk of localised flooding of low lying land and local roads in known trouble spots.” While the Borders was mopping up, the north of Scotland had to use shovels to clear up snow.

The Highlands and the A9 were worst affected as blizzards hit some areas. Meanwhile, other parts of the UK are said to be in “uncharted territory” following record levels of flooding from Storm Dennis, with more heavy downpours forecast for later this week.

Ten severe flood warnings, indicating a danger to life, were in place yesterday across England and Wales.

The Environment Agency has warned that levels on the Rivers Wye and Severn will remain especially high into the weekend, after both broke records this week.

The Severn’s rise is threatening homes and properties in the Midlands, with fears barriers would be overtopped.

West Mercia Police said about 384 properties have been “significantly impacted by the floods” across Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire. In Herefordshire, 24 residents and eight staff have been evacuated from a care home in Whitchurch, near Ross-on-Wye.

Almost four miles of temporary flood barriers have been erected across England and flood defences have protected nearly 25,000 properties from the impacts of the storm, the Environment Agency said.