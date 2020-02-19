Lewis Capaldi swigged from a bottle of Buckfast as he collected his award for Song of the Year in a memorable Brits appearance.

The Glasgow-born singing sensation marched onto the stage clasping the bottle of tonic before making his acceptance speech for the gong - given out for his number one hit ‘Someone You Loved’.

Earlier in the evening, he had also taken to the stage while drinking a can of Red Stripe as he picked up the award for Best New Artist, before seemingly having his speech muted by ITV.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi says he was mistaken for a seat-filler at Grammys

The 23-year-old was nominated for four awards, but was beaten in the Best Male and Album of the Year categories by rap duo Stormzy and Dave respectively.

On a memorable night for south London rapper Dave, he took to the stage to perform and accused Boris Johnson of being a racist, criticised the treatment of the Duchess of Sussex and highlighted the plight of the Grenfell victims.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn later tweeted the lyrics from Dave’s freestyle rap.

However, Capaldi was not finished and once he was named as Song of the Year winner, he was allowed to make a brief speech, during which he joked about his ex Paige Turley - now a contestant on Love Island.

Lewis Capaldi accepting an award with a bottle of Bucky and thanking his Nan for dying is peak 2020 🙌😂😂 #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/tTuUjOqkQp — Lisa 🥂🤓 (@LisainEdinburgh) February 18, 2020

He also paid tribute to his grandmother, citing her as the inspiration for the song - before joking he "hoped to god" ITV did not contact her to be on a reality TV show.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi becomes the UK's best-selling artist of 2019

Capaldi said: “A lot of people think it is about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island.

“It was actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a few years ago.”

He added: “Thank you so much, this has been the best year of my life.”