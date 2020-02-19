Dozens of oil workers have been evacuated from a North Sea platform following a power failure.

BP said production had been suspended and more than 60 non-essential personnel had been flown back to shore from the Etap platform - around 100 miles off the coast of Aberdeen.

The development, one of the largest in the area, reportedly suffered “issues with power generation” on Tuesday.

A decision was later taken to remove non-essential workers in a bid to fix the fault.

In a statement, BP said: "Following an issue with the power generation system on the ETAP platform, BP can confirm that - as a precautionary measure - we have removed non-essential personnel.

"Of the 134 people on board, 63 were flown to Aberdeen on Tuesday evening. The safety and wellbeing of our teams offshore is of the utmost priority."