Dozens of oil workers have been evacuated from a North Sea platform following a power failure.
BP said production had been suspended and more than 60 non-essential personnel had been flown back to shore from the Etap platform - around 100 miles off the coast of Aberdeen.
READ MORE: Action called over Mossmorran flaring after "apocalyptic" scenes
The development, one of the largest in the area, reportedly suffered “issues with power generation” on Tuesday.
A decision was later taken to remove non-essential workers in a bid to fix the fault.
READ MORE: Fears over Mossmorran flaring after chemical plant made Fife 'look like Mordor'
In a statement, BP said: "Following an issue with the power generation system on the ETAP platform, BP can confirm that - as a precautionary measure - we have removed non-essential personnel.
"Of the 134 people on board, 63 were flown to Aberdeen on Tuesday evening. The safety and wellbeing of our teams offshore is of the utmost priority."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.