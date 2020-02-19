Two leading Tories are split over grime star Dave’s eye-catching performance at the Brit Awards ceremony - after he branded Prime Minister Boris Johnson a ‘real racist’.

Home Secretary Priti Patel called the rapper’s additional verses to his number one single Black “highly inappropriate” after they blasted the Government’s response to the Grenfell tragedy and Windrush scandal.

But Conservative peer Baroness Warsi backed the claims, describing the recent hiring and subsequent resignation of prime ministerial aide Andrew Sabisky as “shameful” and called for the performance to be a “wake up call” for the party.

At the end of the song, a track on Dave’s Brit Award-winning album Psychodrama, the 21-year-old musician rapped: “It is racist whether or not it feels racist/The truth is our Prime Minister’s a real racist.”

He also took aim at the press treatment of Meghan Markle in comparison to that of Kate Middleton and paid tribute to London Bridge attack victim Jack Merritt, who he called a “brother in arms”.

However, Tory MP Patel said the artist’s comments shortly before winning album of the year were “utter nonsense”, defending the Prime Minister as “not a racist at all”.

Ms Patel was asked about Dave’s criticism as she defended the Government’s immigration plans to refuse visas to low-skilled migrant workers after Brexit.

“Well, that’s utter nonsense, it really is,” she told Sky News.

“I mean I don’t know what those comments are based on. It’s wrong to make judgments about individuals when you don’t know a particular individual.

“He’s not a racist at all and I just think those comments are highly inappropriate.”

But the rap was backed by Tory peer Baroness Warsi, who highlighted Downing Street’s hiring of aide Andrew Sabisky, who claimed black people have lower IQs.

“After the appalling appointment of #Sabinsky & the shameful lack of condemnation this week from No10 this performance felt like a necessary wake up call in the most provocative way,” the former Conservative Party chairwoman tweeted.

Mr Sabisky stood down amid mounting pressure when a slew of highly-criticised past comments surfaced, but No 10 has failed to condemn his remarks.

Labour is demanding to know whether the PM agrees with Mr Sabisky’s views, pointing to an article published in The Spectator magazine when Mr Johnson was its editor which claimed “blacks are at the other pole” to “orientals” who have “larger brains”.

Dave won best album at the Brits for Psychodrama, which topped the UK album chart and won last year’s Mercury Prize.