An American hunter who smiled as she posed for pictures with a wild goat and stag she shot on a holiday to Scotland will not face criminal charges.

Larysa Switlyk provoked outrage when she posted images of her trophy kills on social media during a hunting trip on Islay in September 2018.

Police Scotland was inundated with complaints over the photographs, but Switlyk, a television presenter, defended her actions as those of a “true conservationist”.

She later said she had received death threats over the pictures, while several petitions were launched calling for the 34-year-old to be banned from hunting animals in the country.

Shooting goats on Islay is permitted as they are considered an invasive species on the island.

The Scottish Sun reported Switlyk, from Florida, would not face action over alleged firearms offences after the Crown Office found no “admissible evidence” any law was broken.

A spokesman told the newspaper: “Following consideration of the facts and circumstances, and the available admissible evidence, the procurator fiscal instructed there should be no proceedings at this time.

“Should the evidential position change, the Crown reserve the right to raise proceedings.”