A man has died following a ‘workplace incident’ at a fish farm in the Highlands.

Police and rescue services were called to a Mowi Scotland facility on Loch Alsh on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a man in the water.

The Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat crew were called out after the alarm was raised and the man was pulled from the water.

READ MORE: Over 70,000 salmon escape from Scottish fish farm

A Police Scotland spokesperson said he was rushed to Broadford Hospital on Skye, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm on Tuesday, 18 February police received a report of a man in the water in the Kyle of Lochalsh area.

“He was recovered from the water and taken to Broadford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. We are liaising with the relevant authorities including the Marine Accident Investigation Board to establish the circumstances, however the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Mowi Scotland communications director Ian Roberts said the firm was “devastated” by the incident, but would make no further comment while an investigation was carried out.

He added: “A workplace incident resulting in a fatality has occurred at one of our sea sites on 18 February.

READ MORE: Salmon farming company Mowi investigated over chemical use

“We are all devastated with this news, and our deepest thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues at this time. Relevant authorities have been notified are now investigating, including police, Health & Safety Executive and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

“Respecting that an investigation into this incident is ongoing, no further information can be provided at this time.”