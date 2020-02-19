A Glasgow football fan group dedicated to following a German club famed for its anti-fascist beliefs has challenged a Home Office decision to place its logos on a counter-terror watchlist alongside those of far-right groups.

Glasgow St Pauli said they were concerned members displaying the skull and crossbones symbol of the Hamburg-based club would be targeted alongside those of groups such as Britain First and Scottish Dawn after a Counter Terrorism Prevent document was circulated bearing the team’s badge.

The list is intended to allow public sector workers, including teachers and police officers, spot the signs that a person or organisation may commit a terrorist act.

READ MORE: UK Government overhauls counter-terrorism strategy with tougher sentences for terrorists

But the group - set up to follow the Bundesliga 2 club in 2016 - have described the decision as “absurd” and have joined forces with local SNP MP Patrick Grady to write to Priti Patel for clarification on why the badge was included.

St Pauli, who currently sit 14th of 18 teams in the German second tier, have long held a reputation for progressive values and is known for promoting social justice causes.

The fan club themselves say they have raised more than £35,000 for a number of charities including the Scottish Refugee Council and Glasgow-based homeless charity The Invisibles.

They also make regular trips to the St Pauli’s Millerntor stadium and in March, will pay for 30 refugee children in Hamburg to attend a match.

In his letter to the Home Secretary, Mr Grady wrote: “My constituents inform me that their fan club is based around supporting the second-division German football club St Pauli and the shared values of 'inclusion, tolerance and support for those marginalised and discriminated against in society.'

“They are concerned therefore to see their club listed among extremist organisations as a potential terrorist threat and they are concerned about the impact on their club and their freedom to wear clothing with FC St Pauli logos."

The skull and crossbones logo, known as a ‘Totenkopf’, was listed on the document alongside a variety of neo-nazi organisations and far-right iconography.

Patrick Grady has written to Home Secretary Priti Patel on the inclusion of St Pauli's badge on the counter-terror document.

However, several logos of environmental activist groups - including Extinction Rebellion - were also displayed along with the peace symbol frequently used by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

The Government’s national head of counter-terror policing, Dean Haydon, said the Prevent document displayed symbols of “legitimate protest groups” as a way of “helping police and close partners identify and understand signs and symbols they may encounter in their day-to-day working lives, so they know the difference between the symbols for the many groups they might come across.”

But the fan group are unhappy about being associated with “extremist” emblems and have demanded clarification on what action is to be taken by authorities should they encounter the logo.

Detective Chief Superintendent Phil Chapman, Police Scotland's Head of Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism, said: "We do not consider this organisation to be a terrorist organisation or a threat to national security. We are provided with a range of guidance documents to support consistent messaging and assist our officers, staff and partners.

READ MORE: Man shot dead in London was convicted terrorist

"The document in question clearly states that it was produced to help police and close partners identify and understand signs and symbols they may come across in their day-to-day working lives.

"It also explicitly states that many of the groups are not of counter terrorism interest, and that membership of them does not indicate criminality of any kind.”

He added: "Officers provide advice to partners on a whole range of issues some of which are not related to terrorism, for example protecting crowded places at times of protest. Guidance is often shared with partners and other interested parties to improve collaboration and understanding."