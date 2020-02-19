Lewis Capaldi has hit back at accusations he encouraged alcoholism after his Brit award win.

The Scots singing sensation made headlines last night after swigging from a bottle of Buckfast Tonic Wine on stage at the annual event in London's O2 Arena.

He scooped prizes for Song of the Year and Best New Artist, however his acceptance speech was seemingly muted by producers ITV.

His actions pulled in a range of comments online, with many calling the Glasgow-born star a 'legend'.

However, some say the Someone You Loved singer was promoting alcoholism through his stunt.

One Twitter user wrote: "We have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol in Scotland. This doesn't help."

But in his first Tweet addressing his win, Capaldi hit back at the critiscm with a quote tweet to over one million followers.

He said: "Imagine having a drink on my first night off in months after winning two Brit awards, can you believe it?"

His reaction has so far attracted over 27,000 likes and almost 2,000 retweets, with many rushing to the aid of the star.

One said: "You deserve a drink after winnine two Brits!"

Another wrote: "Don't listen to them, Lewis! 10/10 my man."

But some were not so supportive, with one writing: "I don't get why people love this sort of thing. It just seems a bit cringey."

And another adding: "Not a very good example to youngsters."

The 23-year-old was nominated for four awards, but was beaten in the Best Male and Album of the Year categories by rap duo Stormzy and Dave respectively.