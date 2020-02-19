NICOLA Sturgeon has slammed the Scottish Conservatives for failing to appear on the BBC's flagship Scottish news programmes to defend the UK Government's newly-unveiled policy on immigration.

The First Minister said that freshly-elected leader Jackson Carlaw's party faced an 'acid test' over its loyalty to Scotland or Westminster over the proposed rules, which are designed to greatly reduce immigration into the UK.

Earlier, journalists at both the BBC's Good Morning Scotland (GMS) radio programme and The Nine took to social media to say that requests for interviews to both Westminster and the Scottish Conservatives had been rebuffed.

Gary Robertson, a presenter on Good Morning Scotland, Tweeted: "On immigration #bbcgms wanted to speak to a spokesperson for the UK Government this morning - no-one was available - nor was anyone from the Scottish Conservatives at Westminster or Holyrood."

Later, that afternoon, Martin Geissler, presenter of The Nine, also posted a message saying that no-one from the Scottish Conservatives or the UK Government would appear, going further to single out Mr Carlaw.

Mr Geissler said: "We’ve bid for a Conservatives or ScotTories representative to come on BBCScotNine this evening to discuss their flagship immigration policy. Asked Home Sec, Home Office Minister, Scot Sec, Under SoS, Jackson_Carlaw or any Scottish MP or MSP. Not one of them can/will do it."

Responding to Mr Geissler 's message, Nicola Sturgeon said: "That’s because the Tory immigration policy can’t be justified - it would have a devastating impact on Scotland & the opposition to it from all sectors tells its own story.

"It’s an acid test for ScotTories now - will they stand up for Scotland or, as usual, side with Westminster?"

The Westminster Government plans to end freedom of movement and introduce a new points-based immigration system.

Ms Sturgeon earlier has said the plan will be "devastating" for Scotland, while Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, claimed UK ministers were "in cloud cuckoo land".

The Scottish Tourism Alliance has branded the plans "the biggest threat to Scotland's tourism industry".

They made the comments after the UK Government announced it will stop providing visas to low-skilled migrant workers, instead outlining plans for a new points-based system.

Proposed changes to the UK's immigration system were published on Wednesday, and did not include a visa option for low-skilled migrant workers.

Employers "will need to adjust", the Government has said.

The changes are designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year but aim to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.

Nicola Sturgeon

The "firm and fair" system will instead "attract the high-skilled workers we need to contribute to our economy, our communities and our public services", according to the policy paper.

Scotland Office minister Douglas Ross later told BBC Scotland online that "the new system will work for Scotland and the whole of the UK".

He said: "It will support our renowned universities and world beating high tech sector. It avoids putting up barriers to business by splitting our UK-wide system and it ensures our whole economy can continue to grow."

