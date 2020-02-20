From established household names such as Billy Connolly and Alan Cumming to fresh talent in the form of 101-year-old actress Ida Schuster - Scotland's first podcast network promises to have something for everyone.

The Big Light is a venture to mix everything from comedy to crime, culture to scripted fiction, music, documentaries, business, news analysis and more in one place.

And so far Billy, Alan and Brian Cox are on board along with literary giants such as Val McDermid and Ian Rankin, as well as fresh new talent – Colin and Charley Gavigan and Sean McDonald, and, possibly, the world’s oldest podcaster Ida.

Company founders - broadcaster, Janice Forsyth, and former TV producer, Fiona White - are working with hosts Stuart Cosgrove and Professor Eamonn O’Neill.

Janice said: "Our mission for The Big Light network is to connect a global audience with the very best audio on-demand content that Scotland has to offer.

"As podcasting continues to show explosive year-on-year growth around the world, by creating a new platform for Scottish culture, stories and voices, the timing couldn’t be better to launch into the market with a unique product that offers a quality alternative to what’s currently available from the US or elsewhere in the UK."

Hosts Stuart, a broadcaster and former Channel 4 executive, and Eamonn, previously STV’s Head of Factual Development, previously worked together on BBC Radio Scotland's The Media Review.

In its new podcast form, it will be uninterrupted, longer in duration and will feature a wide array of guests drawn from international media.

Stuart said: "A new generation of Scottish based media is emerging and we are passionate about seeing it succeed.

"The Media Review was frequently one of BBC Scotland's most popular podcasts and we are excited by the prospect of taking its success on to a dedicated podcast platform."

Eamonn added: "I love new challenges and innovative journalism in all forms.

"The chance to join The Big Light network team was irresistible.

"Being able to re-invent and build a new format for a massively popular slot, and then hatch amazing plans to take it in a multitude of different directions was what sealed the deal.

"I can't wait to get started."

The Big Light network will feature a mix of podcast series across a wide range of genres - from comedy to crime, culture to scripted fiction, music, documentaries, business, news analysis and more.

All the content is made in, and inspired by, Scotland, connecting listeners to the best of contemporary Scottish culture.

The network soft launched last year with the critically acclaimed health and mental wellbeing podcast series ‘Brave Your Day’.

As well as ‘Talk Media’, further new series will be launched across the network in the coming weeks including: ‘Unspeakable Scotland’, true life historic crime stories; ‘The Tartan Noir Show’, weekly preview/review and chat celebrating Scottish crime fiction; ‘Dear Green Place’, a year in the life of the Prince and Prince of Wales hospice; ‘Great Scot!’, interview series with world renowned Scots and ‘Double Scotch’, an entertaining weekly whisky podcast.

Fiona said: "We are delighted to be able to bring such high quality media debate to wider audiences, especially to listeners overseas, with an entirely new show that carries forward the strengths of the past, but broadens the definition of media and takes risks that were constrained by BBC guidelines."