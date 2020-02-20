Torrential rain is to cover most of Scotland on Friday as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wet conditions as we head into the weekend.
Glasgow is set to be soaked from the early hours of tomorrow morning, while wind and rain will also blow through Edinburgh during the day.
Gusts are also set to batter the South of Scotland, with a yellow wind warning in place for parts of the Borders.
Alerts have also been issued for potential travel disruption and local flooding.
The forecast reads: "Persistent and sometimes heavy rain is expected across the western and central Highlands along with southern Scotland on Friday.
"Accumulations of 30 to 40 mm are likely on high ground with peaks of 60 mm across the southern and central Highlands.
"Drier conditions will extend from the northwest through the evening."
