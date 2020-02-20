FRESH bullying complaints have been made against a Scottish Government cabinet minister, it has been reported.

Sky News said Rural Economy and Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing is at the centre of complaints made by civil servants at Marine Scotland in Edinburgh.

The broadcaster reported a number of employees made complaints towards the end of last year.

The Scottish Government’s ministerial code makes clear bullying will not be tolerated.

It says Nicola Sturgeon is the “ultimate judge of the standards of behaviour expected of a minister and of the appropriate consequences of a breach of those standards”.

In 2018, Mr Ewing apologised for his “forthright” attitude after a bullying allegation.

He refutes the latest claims.

Mr Ewing's portfolio was recently expanded to include tourism in a reshuffle prompted by the Derek Mackay scandal. 

Mr Mackay resigned as Finance Secretary after it emerged he had bombarded a 16-year-old boy with texts, including calling him "cute". 