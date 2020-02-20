JACKSON Carlaw has belittled the UK Government’s controversial immigration plans as a “work in progress”, in a clear sign of a cross-border Tory split.

“We need a migration system appropriate to Scotland’s needs and our demographics and economy,” the Scottish Tory leader said, challenging the uniform UK-wide plan put forward by Home Secretary Priti Patel this week.

It followed business leaders across Scotland warning the change to a post-Brexit points system in 2021 would dramatically shrink the pool of available workers.

The care home, farming, fishing and hospitality sectors all warned it would harm them, particularly in rural areas which already struggle with labour shortages.

Nicola Sturgeon also said it would have a devastating impact on the wider economy, given Scotland’s reliance on inward migration to maintain its working age taxbase.

The First Minister last month proposed creating a Scottish visa as an alternative to a UK-wide system, but the Home Office dismissed it out of hand.

Amid reports the Scottish Tories are furious about the issue, and the headache it creates for them, Mr Carlaw was confronted by the media after First Minister’s Questions.

He said he had been talking to UK ministers over the last 48 hours and wanted to discuss with Boris Johnson.

He said: “It’s a work in progress and I very much hope and intend that we will have a migration process, in the final analysis and detail which is appropriate to Scotland.”

Asked if the UK system was wrong, he said: “I don’t think what’s being proposed by UK ministers actually has been properly understood in all its detail.

“Let’s just, over the next few days, wait and see what becomes available.

“I am in ongoing discussions with UK ministers. I hope to see the Prime Minister when I’m in London shortly and I expect we will have a migration system which is appropriate to Scotland’s needs.”

Asked about the SNP’s suggestion of a Scottish visa, he said: “The answer is to have a migration system which is appropriate to Scotland’s needs.

“I think we are still digesting the Scottish Government’s paper as well, which we actually as Scottish Conservatives believe had quite a sensible analysis of the situation and there were some sensible suggestions made in that too.

Suggesting the Scottish Tories might break a general election manifesto commitment unless there were changes, he said: “We made a specific promise that we need a migration system appropriate to Scotland’s needs and our demographics and economy.

"The Scottish Conservatives remain committed to that.

"It’s a work in progress. Let’s see how it unfolds.”

It followed Ms Sturgeon renewing her criticism of the plans at FMQs.

She told MSPs: "The proposals on immigration... are wrong in principle.

"They brand as low-skilled people who care for us in our care homes and hospitals, farm our land, process our fish, build our houses and look after our tourists in our restaurants and hotels, and imply that those people are not welcome here.

"That is shocking and shameful, and it should be opposed. The UK Government’s proposals are also devastating for the future of our economy.

"Our demographics mean that we need to continue to attract people here, and those proposals will make it much harder. The proposals will make Scotland poorer in future.

"They are the biggest risk to our economic prosperity that we face."

She also said the plans were a test for Mr Carlaw and his party.

"Rather than being quietly livid, should the Scottish Tories not be standing up for Scotland and doing something about it?" she said.

The First Minister’s official spokesman later said Mr Carlaw's comments the suggested the UK Tories treated their Scottish party with even less respect than they showed the Scottish Government.

He said: “I think what the last day or two has shown on this policy issue is how utterly Jackson Carlaw and the Scottish Tories are.

“Not only does Boris Johnson’s government treat the Scottish Government with contempt, they treat their own Scottish Tory colleagues with utter contempt.

“That just lays bare the depth of contempt in which they are held by their Westminster colleagues.

“If there are indeed further proposals to come, which might go some way towards some of the things that we have called for, we’d be happy to see them and we’ll judge them on their merits.”