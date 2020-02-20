NICOLA Sturgeon is facing questions after it emerged she promoted a cabinet minister despite knowing bullying allegations had been made against him.

Civil servants raised complaints about Rural Economy and Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing late last year.

Critics said the First Minister's decision was evidence of a "morally and politically bankrupt government".

Mr Ewing has completely rejected the latest claims, while the Scottish Government confirmed a process is underway.

In 2018, Mr Ewing apologised for his “forthright” attitude after a bullying allegation.

His portfolio was recently expanded to include tourism – which is worth £11 billion to Scotland’s economy – in a reshuffle prompted by the Derek Mackay scandal.

It has now emerged Ms Sturgeon knew about the latest bullying claims when she handed him his beefed-up duties.

Asked if the First Minister was aware when she conducted the reshuffle, her spokesman said: “Yes.”

He added: “I’ve made the position clear. The First Minister has been aware that there is a process underway.

“She carried out the reshuffle, or the mini reshuffle, in recent days on the basis that she did, in terms of the ministerial responsibilities being divided along the lines they were.

“That was entirely appropriate. I’ve got really nothing to say in terms of the process that’s underway.”

He rejected suggestions that this meant Ms Sturgeon had prejudged the complaints, or was not taking them seriously.

He said: “Of course you take these things seriously. Of course you do.”

Asked if it was appropriate to hand Mr Ewing an enhanced portfolio, her spokesman said: “Clearly the First Minister proceeded on the basis she did in the reshuffle.

“Clearly she wouldn’t do anything she regarded as inappropriate.”

He would not confirm how many complainants are involved, or when the complaints were made.

It has been reported that a number of employees at Marine Scotland in Edinburgh made complaints towards the end of last year.

Speaking to journalists in Holyrood, Mr Ewing said: "A process is underway and that is entirely right and proper when such allegations are made.

"That process is at an early stage. I will make no further comment whilst that process is ongoing."

Mr Ewing was asked if he would step down while this process is underway, but did not answer.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Annie Wells said it was "more evidence that the SNP is a morally and politically bankrupt government".

She said: “Essentially, when confronted with this information about Fergus Ewing, Nicola Sturgeon handed him a promotion.

“Given her government’s shambolic handling of the Derek Mackay scandal, there will be huge pressure to get this one right.

“So far that’s certainly not been the case.”

The Scottish Government’s ministerial code makes clear bullying will not be tolerated.

It says Nicola Sturgeon is the “ultimate judge of the standards of behaviour expected of a minister and of the appropriate consequences of a breach of those standards”.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "A process is underway - as is right and proper whenever such allegations are made – and is at an early, informal stage.

“No further comment will be made on this matter while this process is continuing."

Mr Mackay resigned as Finance Secretary earlier this month after it emerged he had bombarded a 16-year-old boy with texts, including calling him "cute".