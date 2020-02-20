THEY are the beautiful dark grey marine mammals who are most often spotted in waters around Scotland in the summer months.

But new research suggests Minke whales could, in fact, be present in the Hebrides all year round.

The cetaceans - which grow up to 35ft long - are frequently sighted from headlands and ferries between July and September, However, two were recorded in November, during a long running citizen science project organised by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust.

Although the Trust get reports of minke whales in the winter through its community sighting network, including Whale Track, this was the first ever sighting of minke whales from Silurian in November.

Last year it emerged special protections were planned for minke whales and basking sharks in their feeding grounds around Scotland.

A consultation was launched on creating four new Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) covering 5,000 square miles of sea.

The minke sightings add to growing evidence that the species may be present all year, but researchers hope long-term year-round data will shed further light on the baleen whale’s habits.

Last year, the conservation charity’s specialized research yacht Silurian took part in expeditions every month, including winter, for the first time.

The Trust said: "We had some incredible sightings, highlighting how valuable winter monitoring is. In November, we had not one but two encounters with minke whales.

"Although we get reports of minke whales in the winter through our community sighting network, including Whale Track, this was the first ever sighting of minke whales from Silurian in November.

" Although both of the minke whales were elusive, it was clear that they were feeding, with lunging behaviour observed and rafts of feeding birds in the area. "

Scotland’s west coast seas are globally important habitats for cetaceans -- the collective name for whales, dolphins and porpoise -- plus the endangered basking shark.

Since 2003, Silurian has travelled over 120,000 kilometers -- equivalent to almost three times around the world.

Its research has advanced understanding of resident and migratory species, with key findings including that the Hebrides is one of Europe’s most important areas for harbour porpoise.

In 2019, Silurian covered over 5000 nautical miles during 23 expeditions stretching from as far north as Cape Wrath, south to Islay and Jura, and as far west as the Flannan Isles.

They recorded a total of 1255 sightings of “marine megafauna”, with 3381 individual animals encountered, including 2740 individual cetaceans, and 40 basking sharks.

Sightings included 1407 common dolphins, 50 Risso’s dolphins, 124 minke whales and 589 seals.

Cetaceans recorded in winter included common dolphins, harbour porpoise, killer whales and minke whales.

Marine mammals recorded at other times also included bottlenose dolphin, common seal, grey seal, Risso’s dolphin and white-beaked dolphin.

To date, 23 of the world’s estimated 92 cetacean species have been documented off Scotland’s west coast, with many being of national and international conservation importance.

With marine mammals at risk from human activities including climate change, entanglement, pollution, underwater noise and habitat degradation, long-term research is crucial to improve understanding of the impacts, and how to protect cetaceans.

Findings from Silurian’s expeditions have contributed to the designation of a protected area for harbour porpoise and the identification of proposed marine protected areas for Risso’s dolphins, minke whales and basking sharks.

Becky Dudley, marine biodiversity officer at the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust, said: "Embarking on year-round surveys will shed new light on marine wildlife, and help us answer questions such as whether minke whales are present in the Hebrides all year, and if distribution of harbour porpoise changes between summer and winter.”