SCOTTISH Labour is “fighting for its very survival” and needs urgent reform after its two election defeats last year, a candidate for deputy leader will say today.

Moderate Dumbarton MSP Jackie Baillie will use a speech in Glasgow to say the party must change direction or risk extinction at next year’s Holyrood election.

As members start voting, she will say the choice on the ballot paper is between “change or continuity” and “more of the same won’t do”.

This is a dig at left-wing rival Matt Kerr, a Glasgow councillor who backed Jeremy Corbyn and is close to Scottish leader Richard Leonard.

Ms Baillie, who was sacked by Mr Leonard in 2018 for briefing against him, will play up her electoral success as the only Labour MSP to hold her seat at ever election since devolution.

She said: “This is more than just a choice about who will join Richard Leonard as part of the leadership team; it is about the future direction of Scottish Labour.

“This isn’t a debate about what kind of future we have, but about whether we have a future at all.

“We are fighting for our very survival at the next Scottish Parliament election, and we owe it to our party members and to the people of Scotland to get our act together.

“We can’t hope to expose the SNP’s policy failings and arrogance in power unless we introduce the change within our party that will get us on the road to recovery.

“As deputy leader my focus will be on campaigning and organising, working with our members and trade unions to build networks and coalitions of voters in every community, which is how I have won in Dumbarton.”

Mr Kerr has said the party must look to a “new generation of activists”, improve its organisation, its candidate selection and its local branches.