Two young girls, aged one and three, are amongst four dead after a crash on the A82.

Emergency services raced to the road by Hillfarm, Torlundy, on Thursday at around 5.30pm, where a Mini Cooper and Ford Fiesta had collided.

A 25-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, a three-year-old girl and a one-year-old girl, who were all in the Mini Cooper, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old female driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken to Bedford Hospital in Fort William with what was described as serious but non-lfie threatening injuries.

The A82 was closed for around 11 and a half hours.

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Andrew Baxter said: "It's terrible news to hear of loss of life on our roads.

"Even more so when tragedy hits a young family like this."

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw, said: “Enquiries are continuing into the incident and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage who has not yet come forward to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2942 of February 20.