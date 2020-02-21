WITH so many fantastic and individual courses peppered throughout this beautiful country, golf enthusiasts can be left spoilt for choice. Follow in the footsteps of golfing legends and visit some of Scotland’s most iconic golf clubs. History, landmarks, castles, lochs, beaches, and scenic views can all be enjoyed at these incredible courses…

BELLSHILL GOLF CLUB

Bellshill Golf Course is situated in the heart of Lanarkshire overlooking Strathclyde Park. It is conveniently located in the centre of Lanarkshire close to the M74 and M8. The layout was opened for play in 1905 and later extended in 1970.

The course was opened in 1905 and later extended in 1970. It is a par-71 layout measuring 6,213 yards from the medal tees. With views overlooking Strathclyde Park, Bellshill Golf Club provides a scenic retreat. The fairways at Bellshill Golf Club are in good condition year-round and are well guarded by bunkers, with smooth fast greens that have subtle undulations.

Bellshill Golf Club is a challenging course and features a good mix of long and short par 3s varying from 148 yards to 229 yards, which provides a nice variety for golfers that will test all areas of a golfer’s game.

Club Amenities include a pleasant and welcoming Clubhouse, Locker Rooms with recently modernised toilet and shower facilities, free wifi, bar and restaurant serving rolls, snacks and meals at very reasonable prices.

Bellshill has a large playing membership and offers regular competitions on Tuesdays with weekend competitions played over Friday and Saturdays and monthly nine-hole competitions. New members are always welcome and will never be without a game. If competitive golf is not your scene then members have ample opportunities to simply go out and play.

Members enjoy free function hire with a variety of catering options available to suit. We cater for a wide range of events such as Weddings, Christenings, Birthdays, Charity Events, etc. and we can cater for up to 100 guests. There are many social events throughout the year; music nights, themed restaurant evenings, Children’s Christmas Party, Race Nights and much more.

Members benefit from a loyalty card. The club aims to provide a warm welcome and quality of service to make your time with us as memorable as possible.

Moving forward the club are hoping to install a golf simulator in the near future. Bookable for members and non-members this facility will allow golfers to develop their skills in a comfortable and relaxing environment and will allow us to overcome inclement weather.

Competitively priced memberships are available for all categories of golfer including full, mid-week, ladies and junior members.

To find out more visit www.bellshillgolfclub.com/ or visit www.facebook.com/groups/216337498718758/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BUCHANAN CASTLE GOLF CLUB

Nestled within the heart of the Loch Lomond National Park, Buchanan Castle Golf Club offers its members and visitors a unique combination of a challenging test of golf, outstanding scenery and Scottish history. The club are proud to be one of the best rated golf courses in the West of Scotland.

The course was set out by the celebrated James Braid for the Duke of Montrose in 1936 on the parkland of the Duke’s estate, so its holes and fairways are framed by majestic trees and magnificent views of the Trossachs. The backdrop promotes tranquillity and a sense of wellbeing even within the most trying of rounds and yet it is only 35 minutes from Glasgow city centre and only a mile from the picturesque village of Drymen. The historic ruins of Buchanan Castle overlook the course and there are many references to the Graham family within the well-appointed clubhouse.

Rob Roy McGregor walked the estate in the past so visitors and members are truly walking in the footsteps of legends.

In more recent times when the irascible Eric Brown was the professional at Buchanan Castle, the Ryder Cup sat proudly on his desk in the pro shop. In 2014 at the Gleneagles Ryder Cup the organising committees from Europe and the USA played a match at Buchanan Castle which speaks to the quality of the course.

The club is now in its second year of member control having taken over from the Montrose Estates in 2017, with plans to develop the golfing offer for members and visitors alike.

The club has successfully attracted 150 new members in the past year and is offering full membership at £500. They now wish to welcome more new club members and have a variety of membership categories to suit individual circumstances. For further information visit the website or watch the video tour on Buchanan Castle here:

The club welcomes visiting parties large and small and tee times can be booked direct here.

If you are planning a corporate golf event, arrangements can be made to suit you and your clients or if you fancy a fourball with your friends, phone Jason McCreadie the Professional on 01360660330.

--------------------------------------------------------------

BURNTISLAND GOLF CLUB

Dating back to 1797, the original Burntisland Golf Club is officially recognised as the tenth oldest golf club in the world. The new course at Dodhead, was first surveyed by Old Tom Morris; designed by Willie Park Jnr in 1896; and later updated by legendary golf course architect, James Braid in 1922.

Although not the longest golf course, Burntisland offers a variety of unique challenges to golfers of all abilities. A largely flat, links-style golf course, Burntisland features short climbs and descents. Its tight fairways, fast greens and natural hazards are a true test of nerve and skill.

The course also boasts plenty of great seaward views from many of the vantage points with Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh Castle, the Bass Rock and Berwick Law all easily recognisable across the water, as well as the Forth Bridges to the west.

The relaxing clubhouse offers a comfortable lounge and dining area. The Club provides daily menus based on locally sourced ingredients to suit all tastes and budgets, and has the experience and expertise to cater for a variety of events throughout the year, with hospitality renowned as being second to none.

Burntisland Golf House Club is very popular with visiting societies with many returning annually. Renowned for its friendly atmosphere, all parties are promised a warm welcome.

Society groups can choose from various tailor-made packages which combine excellent golf on the well-conditioned course and delicious dining options.

Come and walk in the footsteps of legends.

Burntisland Golf House Club

Dodhead

Burntisland

Fife

KY3 9LQ



www.burntislandgolfhouseclub.co.uk

www.facebook.com/burntislandgolf

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Hilton Park Golf Club

Hilton Park Golf Club has two of the finest moorland golf courses in Scotland, just twenty minutes from Glasgow on A809 (G62 7HB), and just three miles from the local communities of Bearsden and Milngavie. This was Martin Laird’s home club and training ground before he became professional in 2004. The courses are set in a beautiful, quiet country location with stunning views north to the Campsie Fells and south to Glasgow and offer plenty of opportunities to see a variety of wildlife.

The club has recently invested in major course developments including new drainage to allow for climate change, new green keeping equipment and management of existing woodland.

The courses were designed by James Braid and offer different challenges for all abilities. A clever layout gives three starting points for golf meaning no waiting to play. Options include playing 9, 18, 27 or 36 holes – and even a golf sixes layout – all finishing at the Clubhouse where you can enjoy our new in house catering, putting Hilton Park on the map for excellent food, in spacious lounges with panoramic views, unrivalled in the area.

Popular with visitors and visiting parties we can easily accommodate a variety of packages with our two courses and new catering model.

Hilton Park has enjoyed an equal opportunity membership structure for nearly 20 years and offers full and other memberships for both ladies and gents to suit different age groups and lifestyles, starting from £255 per annum. An open weekend is held each year with special discounts available. (7th & 8th March 2020)

With two courses to choose from ladies, gents and juniors can all play both during the week and at the weekend, at any time. This flexibility is unique in the area and a reason why many want to join Hilton Park. With this flexibility the club has a very active membership, competing in leagues as well as home competitions and fun events.

A well-stocked Professional shop, the PGA Professional offering coaching, and two practice and putting areas offer ample opportunities to improve your game and complete the Hilton Park experience.

For more information on Hilton Park Golf Club, visit www.hiltonpark.co.uk. Book your visitor experience on proshop@hiltonpark.co.uk 0141-956-5125.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

GOLF WITH NL LEISURE

Do you dream of being the next Rory McIlroy? Or would you just like to be able to get out of that bunker?

At NL Leisure they cater for all golfers, from the novice to the Ryder Cup hopeful. The family-friendly Lochview near Coatbridge is the perfect practice ground for beginners with pristine greens and a virtual reality driving range. A full 18-hole golf course is accompanied by 18 floodlit driving range bays as well as a state of the art golf simulator which can be hired for both recreational and video analysis providing the opportunity to virtually play golf courses around the world from the comfort of the cafe and bar area. With a modern clubhouse and café to a floodlit driving range, Lochview has everything to cater for golfers of all abilities.

Palacerigg Golf Course in Cumbernauld was designed by the legendary Henry Cotton, is on a par with the most challenging courses in Scotland. The course is situated in the picturesque setting of Palacerigg Country Park which is set in a mature woodland area in Cumbernauld. The course is only minutes’ drive from the large towns of Airdrie and Coatbridge.

No matter what your experience, level or handicap NL Leisure golf courses are designed to suit you to a tee.

Golf membership with NL Leisure includes both Palacerigg and Lochview courses.

The best part is the cost. Season ticket prices start at just £226 for a full year’s access to both this amazing courses. That equates to under £19 per month for unlimited access to both Lochview and Palacerigg.

For more details on the superb golf memberships and programmes please contact john.kelly@nlleisure.com.

Alternatively sign up today here - www.nlleisure.co.uk/additional-memberships/golf-membership

NL Leisure also have some excellent deals on golf Visiting Party’s. Whether you want to go with a few work friends or a large group they have the perfect package for you.

Arria Package @ Palacerigg

What you get - 18 holes including a hot filled roll with tea/coffee on arrival. You will also receive a two course meal on completion of the golf.

Cost - £20 Midweek/ £25 Weekend

Minimum of 8 players

Buggies Available – pre booking

T : 01236 721461

More info @ www.nlleisure.co.uk.

Palacerigg Golf Course, Palacerigg Country Park, Cumbernauld, G67 3HU

-------------------------------------------------------------------

STIRLING GOLF CLUB

Set in the old Royal hunting grounds of the Kings Park with the inspiring backdrop of the historic Stirling Castle, Stirling Golf Club has a course of excellent quality and unique character.

Originally designed by Old Tom Morris, the club was formed in 1869 and celebrated its 150th year in 2019 – but Kings Park has a much longer association with golf and boasts hosting the likes of Robert Burns.

Over its long history, Stirling has developed into a rewarding golf experience. The greens are complemented by lush fairways and the graded rough keeps play moving. The trees have matured and now present beauty and many a hazard.

Membership at Stirling offers many benefits, including an Academy course and short game practice facilities, a full schedule of members’ events and competitions and, of course, the opportunity to be part of history of a club that is over 150 years old.

Contact: membership@stirlinggolfclub.com to discuss membership.

Visiting parties are welcome at Stirling Golf Club throughout the year. Book on-line via www.stirlinggolfclub.com/

To enter our popular Open Events Book on-line via www.stirlinggolfclub.com/2020-sgc-opens

Contact: secretary@stirlingolfclub.com Phone 01786 464098 opt 1 office – 01786 364 098 opt 2 Pro-shop

---------------------------------------------------------------------

NAIRN GOLF CLUB

With spectacular views over the Moray Firth, The Nairn Golf Club is a traditional out and back links course set in the stunning Highlands of Scotland.

Nestling on the banks of what has been voted one of the top 20 most beautiful coastlines in the world by National Geographic as well as enjoying a great round of golf, you may even spot bottlenose dolphins and many seals.

The course itself which has undergone a significant remodelling project by renowned course architects Mackenzie & Ebert is ranked as one of the top 20 golf courses in Scotland.

Throughout its history, Nairn Golf Club has been honoured to host a number of prestigious events over the years and it was recently announced that it will be the venue for the Amateur Championship in 2021.

It will be the second time the Club will host the event following the first occasion in 1994 when Englishman Lee James triumphed over Scotland’s Gordon Sherry by 2&1 in the 36-hole final.

Situated in the seaside town of Nairn which boasts award winning restaurants and shops, the course is also in close proximity to Castle Stuart and Royal Dornoch Golf Links and with easy road and air links makes securing a hat trick at these Links courses very easy to achieve.

Other club facilities include a pro shop, bar, restaurant and lounge and an archive room with extensive memorabilia allowing guests to delve into the Club’s past at their leisure.

For more information visit www.nairngolfclub.co.uk or contact bookings@nairngolfclub.co.uk

Find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @nairngolfclub

-------------------------------------------------------

EAST KILBRIDE GOLF COURSE

On the outskirts of Glasgow, East Kilbride Golf Course is a challenging course designed by Fred Hawtree offering everything any golfer would need for a challenging days golf.

East Kilbride Golf Course has been at its present Nerston location since the late 1960s and what was once a young immature course has blossomed in to a course members, and visiting parties alike, will find testing and truly enjoyable.

Following a devastating fire in 2010 the newly rebuilt clubhouse features gents and ladies showering and changing facilities, a welcoming bar and a quality restaurant for a snack before tee off or delicious food and drinks in celebration of a well-played round after.

Their on hand club professional, Graeme Bell, runs a fully stocked club (pro) shop as well as a state of the art swing lab. Graeme also provides group and private lessons to help hone your skills and improve your game or simply play 18 holes at your dream course.

Visitors and new members are always welcome to the club where you will find an active and friendly membership with competitions and social events available throughout the season. Please get in touch for their most up to date offers and events.

More information about the club including opening times and contact details can be found on the website or check out the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to see everything they have going on.