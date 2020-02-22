ADMIRERS eulogise about its qualities, it's regarded by many as the architect's finest work and yet for decades a Glasgow masterpiece has been mired in protracted disputes, writes Drew Sandelands.

Masked by scaffolding, the rundown Egyptian Halls is now viewed as an "ongoing sore" on the city's streetscape.

Its owners say the building is at risk of structural collapse, the council disagrees. Progress, if there's been any, has been slow.

However, campaigners are determined to change the fortunes of Alexander 'Greek' Thomson's Union Street gem.

More than 50 people, including heritage professionals, visited another Glasgow landmark, Charles Rennie Mackintosh's The Lighthouse, to take part in an event, arranged by the Alexander Thomson Society, to "kickstart productive discussions".

Europa Nostra, a pan-Europan heritage organisation, has shortlisted the building for its seven ‘Most Endangered’ programme, a campaign to raise awareness and push for action on at-risk monuments.

The Thomson Society is hopeful this campaign will lead to action, and understands the Egyptian Halls' owners could be willing to sell.

The upper floors and ground floor are owned by separate companies – Union Street Developments and Union Street Properties – both run by Dundee businessman Derek Souter, alongside his brother Duncan and Kelvin Kerr.

"Voluntary sale is the society's preferred option but a detailed cost plan and business case is needed prior to this being considered," he explained.

However, there's "very different" estimations of the building's value. The society believes it could be under £1m but says the owner values the property closer to £10m.

"There's a big disparity between those two numbers," Mr Abercrombie said. "We believe the market value is between £500,000 and £1m."

Mr Souter confirmed they are open to selling the building but said his valuation is "private and confidential" and based on a 22-year investment. The society has been granted preferred bidder status but doesn't "have any money".

A successful Europa Nostra bid will see a delegation of heritage bodies from across Europe visit and provide a detailed report on the building. They would also assess whether there's a viable solution.

If the bid isn't successful, the Thomson Society still wants heritage groups to help with funding a feasibility study, identifying whether alternative ownership is possible.

The owners have come up with four options for the Halls but say preservation is "all but impossible to achieve", with facade retention or demolition most likely.

Mr Abercrombie said: "Without public funding, the owners have stated the only viable option for them is demolition."

Another possibility could be enforced repairs or a compulsory purchase by Glasgow City Council, the society believes.

A council spokesman said: "Our position on the future of the Egyptian Halls remains the same: we await proposals which show an appropriate and sustainable use for this building, which is absolutely a notable part of Glasgow’s built and architectural heritage."

The Thomson Society also recently launched a 'Re-imaging Egyptian Halls' competition to find ideas for the building's future use.

There was 21 entries from across the world, including the USA, India, Brazil, Russia, the Philippines, Slovenia and China.

Proposals include a Museum of Slavery, a school of architecture, a primary school or a public space. They're available to view on the society's website, with a public vote now open.

The heritage event saw speeches from Niall Murphy, from Glasgow City Heritage Trust, on the city's commercial architecture, architect Fiona Sinclair on 'Lost Thomson' and Ben Adam, from David Narro Associates, on the conservation approach to structural engineering.

Dara Parsons, of Historic Environment Scotland, spoke about protecting and developing Scotland's built heritage and Andrew McDonnell, from Glasgow Building Preservation Trust, talked about the trust's work.

Jamie McNamara, from the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, spoke about rescuing and reusing buildings to conclude proceedings.