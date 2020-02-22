New pictures have emerged of The Batman filming in Glasgow.

The Warner Bros and DC Comics movie will be released next year, with road closures in place until Sunday.

The caped crusader is thought to be a stuntman during the Glasgow rather than Twilight star Robert Pattinson, who will portray the dual role of Bruce Wayne and the Batman.

Crew members could also be seen moving the bike to and from different locations, while anxious fans keen to get a glimpse, peeked over railings outside.

It comes a week after director Matt Reeves shared a first look at the suit in a tweet with the hashtag #CameraTest.

Other actors set to appear in the movie include Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

The filming in Glasgow will see a number of roads closed including Wishart Street, Ladywell Street, Cathedral Square, Drygate and John Knox Street.

Workers on the set could also be seen covering road markings ahead of further filming tomorrow.

All pictures by Colin Mearns