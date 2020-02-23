Rebel rebel, your case is a mess

IT’S been another bad week for Extinction Rebellion (XR), and that’s good news for the planet.

Most people accept scientific analysis of climate, which says the atmosphere is hotting up at an unsustainable rate, leading to deleterious meteorological phenomena. We’re all trying to do something, even if it feels like small beer, such as household recycling.

This week, the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service announced a ban on traditional cups of tea for donors as these aren’t “environmentally friendly”. The cups of tea, that is, not the donors (though see below). And it’s not the tea itself, but the polystyrene cups. I’m guessing good china can’t be used as they don’t have anyone to clean them. It’s called progress. You wouldn’t understand.

The transfusion service has a decent case, though a small voice whispers that it’s just a gesture, doing something to be seen to be doing something.

Extra-parliamentary politics is all gesture, and they don’t come more full of jest than XR, widely slated this week for digging up lawns and creating a mess at the Home Office and Cambridge University to make a point that remains unclear.

To say the least, digging up grass is not a good look for greens. It was such bad PR that one suspects they’ve engaged PR professionals.

There’s more than a hint, too, in XR of middle-class larpers (live action role players) turning a serious crisis into cheap drama, taking leading parts for the cameras, dressing in red robes and looking like sententious priests from some weird interplanetary cult on Star Trek.

Various predictions since the 1970s averred we’d all have boiled or frozen or starved to death by 2000. All came to nought. And, going back through the centuries, you can’t help feeling XR is just the latest of these end-is-nigh cults that are a recurring phenomenon of hysteria in human history.

Worse is to come for, already, there are people who feel XR isn’t going far enough. One such is Professor Patricia MacCormack, of Anglia Ruskin University, who says in her book, The Ahuman Manifesto, that giving birth is “the worst thing you can do” to the climate.

I’d some sympathy with this idea at first, until I realised it would lead to human extinction. And sure enough, according to the publisher’s publicity, the book “embraces issues like human extinction, vegan abolition, atheist occultism, death studies, a refusal of identity politics, deep ecology, and the apocalypse as an optimistic beginning”. Optimistic. I see.

According to a review by Margrit Shildrick, guest professor of gender and knowledge production (say what now?) at Stockholm University (oh, that explains it): “As a vegan abolitionist/extinctionist, she [MacCormack] provides an unrelenting and exacting take-down of the violent self-interest of the human species ...”

Elsewhere, Prof MacCormack, who reportedly moonlights as a DJ, complains that the planet’s problems have been caused by “creating this hierarchical world where white, male, heterosexual people are succeeding”. Yes, terrible business.

If this is your polystyrene cup of tea, you can find more on YouTube, where Patricia, or Morticia as she’s been dubbed, partly for her Goth appearance, discusses “vulvic demaonitalia”, which I don’t need to tell you invokes “demonic convocation as an important ethical feminist and queer practice”.

Jeez. Tell you what: people of my vintage feel partly responsible for all this nutterism. We marched for women’s rights, gay rights, Greenpeace (remember them?). Now behold the monster we’ve created.

The progressivism we championed is progressing us back to the stone age. It’s like a big mad ball that keeps gaining momentum until it’s out of control and bouncing back towards us for a spectacular own goal.

Fall and rise of bouncing OAPs

HERE’S something we should have thought of before to help personkind on its way: rubber pavements. Scientists are developing new sidewalk surfaces made from recycled tyres.

The purpose is to reduce injuries among pensioners, who have a bizarre habit of falling to the ground. It says here that one in three OAPs takes a tumble each year in Britain, with many suffering hip fractures.

But Professor Cesare Sangiorgi, from the University of Bologna, says: “[If] people fall on our pavement, they are less likely to suffer injuries because the severity of the fall will be substantially reduced. It can reduce the burden on the health service.”

Too right. Apparently, falls cost the NHS £2.3 billion a year, which of course isn’t a true figure but the usual public spending fiction. All the same, falls must cost the service a pretty penny.

The new pavement is to be piloted in Sweden, where old people are considered expendable and often used in experiments.

No one is denying that old people should buck up their ideas when out walking but, since this is unlikely to happen soon, anything that helps them bounce back on their feet is welcome.

Bacterial diversity a no-brainer

AW, so to speak, naw. Yet again, we’re being told to eat a Mediterranean diet, which consists of appalling rubbish like tomatoes, olive oil and garlic, the very thought of which is enough to make decent Britons gag.

The new sales pitch is that the Med diet stems the loss of bacterial diversity – yawn – delaying the onset of frailty in old age and protecting brain function, something that’s always been over-rated in my experience.

It’s not just top complainers like me moaning about this alien cuisine, with its cheerless lack of stodge. Online, leading intellectuals said you had to live in a Mediterranean country for it to work and that it wasn’t suitable for a joyless dreich joint like Scotland.

Sunshine in particular was adduced as a key ingredient for long life, though scientific evidence suggests it boils the brain and leads to instability. For clarification: not scientific evidence but informed guesswork (mine).

After a while, to be frank, it gets irritating to keep reading that everybody else is eating right except us and that we deserve to die for our homely, comforting fare. At least we might expire happy rather than gagging on garlic or choking on vexatious legumes.